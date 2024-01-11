Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Reduced by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.62. The stock had a trading volume of 101,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

