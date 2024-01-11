Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 566,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 243,762 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $10.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immatics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Immatics Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $923.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 38.27% and a negative net margin of 113.43%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Immatics by 59.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

