Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.49

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.49 and last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 327591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Immunocore Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Immunocore by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 103.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 159.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

