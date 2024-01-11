Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $45.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,820,472.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,820,472.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,015. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 205.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 423.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Immunovant by 148.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 412,997 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

