Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $81.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Incyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INCY

Incyte Stock Down 0.4 %

Incyte stock opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 19.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.