Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $392.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.9 million. Infinera also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.130- EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.72.

Infinera Trading Up 9.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 92,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 782.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 150,024 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

