Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $451.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.9 million. Infinera also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to 0.080- EPS.

Infinera Trading Up 9.2 %

Infinera stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Infinera by 33.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Infinera by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 92,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Infinera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 782.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 150,024 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

