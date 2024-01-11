Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.64. Infosys shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 4,272,805 shares.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Infosys by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 3.2% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

