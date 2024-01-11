ING Groep NV Acquires 149,727 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 149,727 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,840,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 45,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

