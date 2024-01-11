ING Groep NV Acquires 44,409 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,409 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.10% of NetApp worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,393,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after purchasing an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NetApp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $86.66 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

