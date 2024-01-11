ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,561 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.88.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $239.22 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.24 and its 200 day moving average is $234.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.