ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ING Groep NV raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $21,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,720,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 132,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 323,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 68,207 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

