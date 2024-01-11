ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 147,205 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.09% of Illumina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 57.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $27,186,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 533,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.86.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $140.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day moving average is $144.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

