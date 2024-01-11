ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $227.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.86. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

