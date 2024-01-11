ING Groep NV Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12,909.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442,667 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Copart were worth $19,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 945.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 110.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Copart by 81.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,410,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 632,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

