ING Groep NV Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after buying an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prologis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,932,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,347,000 after buying an additional 802,149 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Stock Up 0.4 %

PLD stock opened at $133.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.