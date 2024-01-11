ING Groep NV Has $19.59 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,033 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amcor were worth $19,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 567,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 20.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 613,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 103,963 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

