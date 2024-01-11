ING Groep NV Has $20.31 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 109,914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 168,606 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,927 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $132,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $211.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.73. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

