ING Groep NV Has $21.65 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $21,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after purchasing an additional 486,401,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after purchasing an additional 552,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 434,517 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3 %

VRSK stock opened at $233.96 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

