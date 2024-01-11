ING Groep NV Invests $18.62 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 193,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $18,622,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.29% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $120.27 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $124.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.