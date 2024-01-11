ING Groep NV Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,220 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 25,718 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,161.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

