ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Seagen were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $228.74 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.67 and a 200 day moving average of $209.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. Seagen’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagen

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.