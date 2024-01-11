ING Groep NV Purchases 16,429 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock opened at $587.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $561.48 and its 200 day moving average is $520.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $607.79.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

