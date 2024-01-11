ING Groep NV Sells 227,166 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,166 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average of $142.43. The stock has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

