ING Groep NV Takes $16.36 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 354,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,359,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $54.60 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

