ING Groep NV Takes Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 550,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,761,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.78% of Alteryx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AYX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $50.00 to $48.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Alteryx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AYX opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

