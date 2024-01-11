Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS BAPR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

