Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSEP. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,681,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 842.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 99,354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1,242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BSEP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.77. 18,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

