InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
IPO stock opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of C$2.16 and a 12 month high of C$3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.46.
InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). InPlay Oil had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of C$46.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.5069124 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About InPlay Oil
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.
