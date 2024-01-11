Insider Buying: Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Buys 48 Shares of Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davis acquired 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 311 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £149.28 ($190.29).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Jonathan Davis acquired 48 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($188.45).

Rotork Price Performance

LON ROR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 312.60 ($3.98). 815,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.02. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,596.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Rotork plc has a 52 week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 344.80 ($4.40). The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

