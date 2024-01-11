Insider Buying: Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases 19 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts bought 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($192.54).

LON TPK traded down GBX 15.80 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 784.20 ($10.00). The company had a trading volume of 856,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,176.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.80). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 792.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 810.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPK. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 955 ($12.17) to GBX 880 ($11.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 960.43 ($12.24).

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

