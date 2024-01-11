Insider Selling: Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Sells £5,673.31 in Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Feltham sold 18,301 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40), for a total transaction of £5,673.31 ($7,231.75).

Graham Feltham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Graham Feltham sold 64,551 shares of Altitude Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40), for a total value of £20,010.81 ($25,507.72).

Altitude Group Price Performance

Altitude Group stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. Altitude Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 53 ($0.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3,400.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.69.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

