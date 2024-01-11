Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 11,515 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total transaction of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $9.62 on Thursday, reaching $579.57. 61,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,824. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $569.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.10 and a 52 week high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

