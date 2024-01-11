Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Trimble Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 201,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.