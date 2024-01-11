Insight Inv LLC Has $898,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Insight Inv LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 943,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

