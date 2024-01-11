Insight Inv LLC Has $984,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Insight Inv LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $218.65. 685,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.45.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

