Insight Inv LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insight Inv LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,185,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,796,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

