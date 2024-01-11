Insight Inv LLC Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Insight Inv LLC reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 1.7% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $148.60. The stock had a trading volume of 337,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

