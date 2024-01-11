Insight Inv LLC Sells 135 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Insight Inv LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.1% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $397,678,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $183.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

