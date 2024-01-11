Insight Inv LLC Sells 21 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Insight Inv LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $2,846,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 136,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $668.61. The company had a trading volume of 514,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,293. The firm has a market cap of $296.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $619.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

