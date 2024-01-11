Insight Inv LLC Sells 225 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Insight Inv LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

