Insight Inv LLC Sells 535 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Insight Inv LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,905,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,674,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

