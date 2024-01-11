Insight Inv LLC Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Insight Inv LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 2.0% of Insight Inv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GD traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.72. The stock had a trading volume of 274,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,552. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $261.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.23 and its 200 day moving average is $233.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

