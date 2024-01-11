Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) & Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Head to Head Survey

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) and Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Steel and Insteel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A Insteel Industries 4.99% 8.04% 6.83%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Insteel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Worthington Steel and Insteel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Worthington Steel presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.93%. Given Worthington Steel’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Worthington Steel is more favorable than Insteel Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worthington Steel and Insteel Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Insteel Industries $649.19 million 1.08 $32.42 million $1.66 21.72

Insteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel.

Summary

Insteel Industries beats Worthington Steel on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company's WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, such as engineered structural mesh, an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; concrete pipe reinforcement, an engineered made-to-order product, which is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and standard welded wire reinforcement, a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. It sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, rebar fabricators, distributors, and contractors. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

