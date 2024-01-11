IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Stock Price Up 18%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) shares rose 18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 400,620 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 98,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

IntelGenx Technologies Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.49.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

