Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of IDN stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
