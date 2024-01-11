Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of IDN stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intellicheck

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

