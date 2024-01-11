International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.19.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.44, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

