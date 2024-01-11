International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $82.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 115,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 443.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

