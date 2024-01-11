Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

IPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

NYSE IPG opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,768 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,286,000 after acquiring an additional 167,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

