Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $366.80

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $366.80 and last traded at $363.85, with a volume of 369924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 85.75, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

